Oklahoma voters to decide on equal rights for crime victims

There's change to the Oklahoma Constitution being proposed that would give victims of violent crimes equal rights to those who are accused.

If approved by voters in the November 2018 election, State Question 794 would enact Marsy's Law. Supporters say it mandates that victims get timely updates about the status of offenders.

Similar laws are already on the books in six other states.

"When we get people out, we make sure they do appear. And the victims do get to have their day. So that's why we are supporting it," said Raymond Merrill, president of the Oklahoma Bondsman Association.

The law originated in California, after Marsy Nicholas was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend. Just one week later, the suspect confronted the victim's parents in a grocery store after being released on bail.

