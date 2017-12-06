Sherman-Denison 'Battle of the Ax' is moving

The Denison Yellow Jackets beat Sherman in the 2017 Battle of the Ax. (KTEN)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- One of the nation's longest-running high school football rivalries will continue next year, even though the Sherman Bearcats and Denison Yellow Jackets will no longer be playing in the same division.

The University Interscholastic League says the annual Battle of the Ax between the two schools is being moved to the beginning of the 2018 season on August 31. It has most recently been the final game of the regular schedule for both teams.

Because of enrollment shifts, Sherman is moving to 5A Division I for its football program. The two school districts will continue to compete in the same division in all other sports.

The Yellow Jackets were victorious in the most recent Battle of the Ax on November 10.