No injuries in fire at historic Van Alstyne home

By Carley Banks, KTEN News
Van Alstyne firefighters battled a stubborn fire at a historic residence on Umphress Street. (KTEN) Van Alstyne firefighters battled a stubborn fire at a historic residence on Umphress Street. (KTEN)
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas -- No one was hurt Wednesday when a historic Van Alstyne home caught fire Wednesday.

When firefighters answered the first alarm shortly after noon, they found a 15-room residence in the 200 block of East Umphress Street ablaze.

Officials said no one was hurt, but there is heavy damage to the first floor of the structure that dates back to the turn of the 20th century.

"Living in a historic home, it's heartbreaking... it's very upsetting," said neighbor Mark Crowell "It's part of your history and part of the foundation of your city, and it's hard when something like this happens. It's hard to recover from."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

