Ardmore girl's note to Santa goes viral

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
Alyssa Wood left a note for Santa at the Ardmore Walmart. (KTEN) Alyssa Wood left a note for Santa at the Ardmore Walmart. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- A 10-year-old Ardmore girl wants to make sure Santa gets the note she left for him at Walmart.

Alyssa Wood left her appeal on a stuffed animal kitty. It reads:

Dear Santa,
I want this please.
Love, Alyssa Wood 

Leah Agers posted a photo of Alyssa's note on Facebook so that Santa would be sure to consider her request.

"I just really wanted to have the toy," Alyssa said. "I don't know if he will find it, but I really hope he does."

Agers' Facebook post was shared more than 500 times, leading members of the community to come together to try to identify Alyssa's parents.

"It was about 270 people were trying to find me to think about, you know, talk about how amazing Alyssa was for getting her hopes up and hoping that Santa is going to find this note for her," said the child's mother, April Wood.

Agers told KTEN she decided to post the photo on Facebook because that was the best way for Santa to get Alyssa's message.

"She may have placed the note not knowing Santa was watching, and that he would respond accordingly," Agers said.

Alyssa said she is looking forward to Christmas morning.

"I just really wanted to have the toy," she said. "I probably already spent a lot of money for Christmas.

Several people offered to buy the gift for Alyssa, but her father, John Wood, said on Facebook that this is a decision for Santa to make. 

I ask you all to pay the kindness forward to the children’s shelter or other area group instead of sending them to my daughter. I have spoken with my daughter and let her know she is adorable and sweet, but since she has family to care for her, this action could deter others away from providing to those less fortunate children that really do need help.

