Van Alstyne police plot to scuttle 'porch pirates'

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas -- Van Alstyne police have a plan to scuttle "porch pirates" who can ruin a holiday season.

Packages sitting on front porches are often targeted by thieves who troll neighborhoods in search of un-buried treasure.

So starting Tuesday, residents can have their Christmas packages shipped directly to the police department. City employees will sign for them, and they can be picked up any time.

"We really don't have that big of theft, but one theft and somebody not getting a present is big to somebody," said police Chief Tim Barnes. "So to prevent that, we'll allow them to use this address...  it's a safe location and we're open 24/7, so they can come by and pick up their package after work."

Barnes said the department hopes to continue this new holiday tradition in the years to come.

