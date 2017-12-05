OU's Rodney Anderson denies rape accusation - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

OU's Rodney Anderson denies rape accusation

By Associated Press
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- A woman who filed a petition for a protective order against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson is accusing him of rape.

The petition filed Monday says the 21-year-old Anderson walked the woman home after she had been drinking on Nov. 16. It says the woman remembers kissing Anderson and vomiting.

The woman says she later recalled Anderson forcing himself on her and "feeling like I couldn't get away."

In a statement, Anderson's attorney, Derek Chance, says the allegations are "patently false" and that Anderson is "shocked and disturbed" by the claims. A hearing on the protective order is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Anderson leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns and has 283 yards and five touchdowns receiving.

More AP college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

