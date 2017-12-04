Calera's only pharmacy shuts down

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
The OneSource Pharmacy at 213 East Main Street left a notice in the windows Friday announcing a permanent closure.More >>
The OneSource Pharmacy at 213 East Main Street left a notice in the windows Friday announcing a permanent closure.More >>
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister toured the Robert E. Lee Early Childhood Center.More >>
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister toured the Robert E. Lee Early Childhood Center.More >>
"Just really be aware of any kind of fire you have outside," Ardmore Fire Department spokesman Scott Richards said.More >>
"Just really be aware of any kind of fire you have outside," Ardmore Fire Department spokesman Scott Richards said.More >>
Justin Sullivan was found dead in a burning car on November 11, hours before the Oklahoma City halfway house he fled reported him missing.More >>
Justin Sullivan was found dead in a burning car on November 11, hours before the Oklahoma City halfway house he fled reported him missing.More >>
The goal of the Feeding Families Food Drive is to fill the depleted shelves of food pantries around Texoma. Can you help?More >>
The goal of the Feeding Families Food Drive is to fill the depleted shelves of food pantries around Texoma. Can you help?More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Wyatt Arp, 20, initially told agents that he had dropped a gun and it discharged.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Wyatt Arp, 20, initially told agents that he had dropped a gun and it discharged.More >>
Cody Evans called it “the worst experience of my life.” Dustin Barnes called the people who run SOAR “crooks.”More >>
Cody Evans called it “the worst experience of my life.” Dustin Barnes called the people who run SOAR “crooks.”More >>
Dry, windy conditions have led another county to prohibit outdoor burning.More >>
Dry, windy conditions have led another county to prohibit outdoor burining.More >>
Photographers captured some incredible images of the full moon.More >>
Photographers captured some incredible images of the full moon.More >>