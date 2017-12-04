Calera's only pharmacy shuts down

Equipment is removed from the OneSource Pharmacy in Calera. (KTEN)

CALERA, Okla. -- The only pharmacy in Calera has closed without warning.

The OneSource Pharmacy at 213 East Main Street left a notice in the windows Friday announcing a permanent closure. All patient prescription information was transferred to Medical Center Pharmacy in Durant, almost six miles away.

Dr. Paul Weathers, who owns Urgent Care Family Care of Calera, said this will hurt his patients.

"You're not obligated to go to Durant; it's not the be-all," he said. "We're in Calera, we're a town, and we're growing. And we want every service available here."

Weathers said he is already talking to different pharmacists about filling the gap.

"Don't fear... we will have another pharmacy over there," he said.

The owner of OneSource Pharmacy told KTEN he has no comment due to a possible lawsuit. OneSource also had a pharmacy in Caddo, which has also shut down.

The owner said Medical Center Pharmacy offers free delivery to Calera, Caddo, Cobert and Durant.