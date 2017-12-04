Ardmore burning car death linked to OKC halfway house

Two bodies were found inside this charred car in an Ardmore driveway. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- There are new details about a double homicide investigation in Ardmore.

The charred remains of 23-year-old Karlie Clearman and Justin Sullivan, 28, were found in a burning car in the driveway of a home in the 700 block of Anderson Street SE on November 11.

Officials have been tight-lipped about the ongoing investigation, but the Oklahoma Department of Corrections released a statement on Monday that linked Sullivan to an Oklahoma City halfway house.

The DOC said it was terminating a contract with Catalyst Behavioral Services, which runs the halfway house, following an incident that preceded Sullivan's death.

In the statement, the DOC said:

Catalyst's count practices allowed Justin Sullivan ... to go missing November 11th. Ardmore police found Sullivan's charred remains in a burned vehicle 16 hours before Catalyst staff reported he was missing.

Ardmore police questioned the staff of the halfway house after Sullivan was identified.

"We had went up and interviewed several of the guards, and was advised by at least one of the guards that he basically had done bed checks and had been there throughout the night checking on him... which, you know, we found to be false," Ardmore police spokesman Capt. Keith Ingle said.

According to the DOC, Sullivan left Catalyst with Carton Franklin, another inmate. Franklin returned later that day without Sullivan.

But the next day, Franklin walked away again, and was arrested four days later in Tulsa for armed robbery.

DOC Director Joe Allbaugh said Monday that Catalyst Behavioral Services did not "conduct necessary functions effectively," including allowing inmates to come and go without accountability.

Ardmore police say the public has no reason for concern, even though they haven't yet named a suspect in the murder case.

"We are still following leads, and have several interviews left to conduct at this time," Ingle said.

The DOC said the other 106 inmates at Catalyst were being relocated to other halfway houses around the state.

The state paid Catalyst $32.50 per day for each of the 106 inmates that were housed at its Oklahoma City halfway house.

Telephone and email messages to Catalyst officials were not immediately returned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.