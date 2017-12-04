Atoka man charged in father's murder

Wyatt Arp is charged with killing his father, Douglas Arp. (OSBI photo)

ATOKA, Okla. -- An Atoka man has been charged with the shooting death of his father last Thursday.

In a statement, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Wyatt Arp, 20, initially told agents that he had dropped a gun and it discharged, killing 55-year-old Douglas Arp at a residence in the 500 block of South Bentley Road.

But the OSBI said an investigator questioned the younger Arp again on Monday morning about the shooting and he was arrested on a complaint of first degree murder.

He was booked into the Atoka County Sheriff's office.

Court records show Wyatt Arp was charged earlier this year with domestic abuse.