Ada goes for 20th state title

By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
KTEN's Brendan Agans with Ada fans before Friday's big game. (KTEN) KTEN's Brendan Agans with Ada fans before Friday's big game. (KTEN)
An Ada booster flies this spirit flag from their car. (KTEN) An Ada booster flies this spirit flag from their car. (KTEN)

ADA, Okla. -- The Ada Cougars were one game away from a state title on Friday night.

A win over undefeated Heritage Hall would give Ada its 20th Oklahoma championship, and fans couldn't be more ready.

"I wanted to send a good luck video to you all," said Ada graduate and country singing star Blake Shelton, who apologized for not being able to attend the game in person. "Good luck, Ada Cougars!" he said.

Members of the community were also confident of victory.

"We've had downtown pep rallies, and Ada is really rallying around all of the boys," said Brenda Landrum. "We want another championship, and we hope they bring home the gold tonight."

"I think Heritage Hall is going to have its hands full," added James Ritter. "I think Ada will probably take the big win for their ring, they want the ring. So I think with this team right here they're going to do really well in this situation."
 

