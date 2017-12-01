Two more names added to Texoma Hero roster

Colt Floyd accepts a check after being named the recipient of the November Texoma Hero award. (KTEN)

BONHAM, Texas -- Two military veterans received the recognition they deserve for their service to their county at a ceremony on Friday.

Colt Floyd and Jerry Lover are the November and December honorees in the Texoma Hero program. The recipients received a framed flag, a $250 check from Bonham Chrysler, and other mementos.

"It fills me with price, but I also know there are many more out there what are more deserving than I am," Lover said.

The program was started in 2015, and has conducted 36 ceremonies honoring 39 heroes.

"We've had people from every branch -- male, female, World War II to present," said Texoma Hero founder Billy Teague. "We've just been really blessed with being able to get good nominations."

The program started as a simple act of presenting framed U.S. flags to the families of soldiers who passed away. It then expanded to honoring veterans for their outstanding service in the military and beyond.

"We needed to do something to recognize local vets, not just for the military service but their community service as well," Teague said.

If you would like to nominate a hero, visit the Texoma Hero Facebook Page or send an e-mail to billyteague@hotmail.com.

"Out of the 39 people that have been recognized, if I had wanted to script this, I couldn't have scripted it better," Teague said.