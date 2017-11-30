A Christmas wish for Durant community kitchen

The Families Feeding Families kitchen in Durant provides meals for young and old alike. (KTEN)

The Families Feeding Families kitchen in Durant provides meals for young and old alike. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- For two years, the Families Feeding Families Community Kitchen has been operating at Keithley Park in Durant.

Founders Brian and Tish Burkhalter and their volunteers feed more than 2,500 people each month.

Families Feeding Families formerly cooked and served at the old George Washington School. But when the school had to sell its building back in 2015, the Burkhalters were forced to move their kitchen outdoors.

They have provided nutrition on the hottest days in the summer to the coldest days in the winter, but now they are concerned about their health and safety, as well as the well-being of those they serve.

"There have recently been outcries from the community on social media expressing their worry for the kitchen being in the elements," said volunteer Hudson Toews.

The good news is that a donor has provided Families Feeding Families a plot of land just blocks from the school, and Tish Burkhalter said her organization hoped to have a new building by Christmas.

Burkhalter has been working with a small group of volunteers, but said she needs more donations and help from the community.

"I am hoping they can move the momentum forward and get this done," she said.

And though it's only a roof they truly want for Christmas, Burkhalter said it would mean the world to see offer a safe place to the people who depend on her charity.

"It's not just a kitchen; it will be a place that will be open and available to meet needs," she said. "It's a good thing for us that other people are seeing the need, because the more people that see the need, the more people can help with it."