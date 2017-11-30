Duncan police probe double homicide

The OSBI investigates at the scene of a double homicide in Duncan, Oklahoma. (KFDX)

DUNCAN, Okla. -- Duncan police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are continuing their probe of a double homicide on Wednesday evening.

It happened just off Highway 81 at a home in the 1400 block of Mimosa Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Police spokesman Lt. John Byers said a person of interest is in custody.

The names of the deceased and three people who were taken in for questioning have been withheld. Police are also not saying how the victims died.

Byers said Tuesday's crime doubles the homicide total in Duncan this year.