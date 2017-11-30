Copper thieves topple lamp posts at Tanglewood

Thieves are knocking down lamp posts at the Tanglewood Resort to steal copper wiring. (KTEN)

POTTSBORO, Texas -- Thieves seeking copper at the Tanglewood Resort on Lake Texoma have been toppling lamp posts.

The Grayson County Sheriff's office said light poles across the neighborhood have been upended in search of the copper wiring inside.

"We've had about 20 street lights that have had the copper taken out of them and poles vandalized," said Tanglewood Resort president Roger Thiltgen.

The latest theft was Wednesday night, when five more poles were knocked over.

So far, the price tag for the damage is estimated at $70,000.

"You can imagine coming into Tanglewood Boulevard, especially if it's late at night, and it's mostly lit by these street lights, so it gives it the look of being finished and not so desolate," Thiltgen said. "Now when you look, you see these poles and broken street lights."

The owner is offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to the perpetrators of this "criminal mischief."

"I don't think we will ever understand why people do things like this, but it's very devastating and disheartening to the people in the community, and of course, everyone here at Tanglewood," Thiltgen said.