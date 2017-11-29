Red Cross: There's no excuse to not have a smoke detector

DENISON, Texas -- This week's fire in Gainesville that left two small children dead serves as a grim reminder of how a working smoke detector in their home could have saved lives.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross say they'll come to any house, apartment, or business and install a working smoke detector. And you can't beat the price -- it's free.

"Anybody can call and get one," said Red Cross volunteer Sharon Sanders. "It doesn't matter your income... it just doesn't matter. If you have a one-bedroom house, five-bedroom house -- everybody's life is important, so we don't judge."

Since July, the Red Cross has installed smoke detectors in 440 homes across Grayson County.

There were no working smoke alarms in the Gainesville home that caught fire on Monday, killing a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl.

"I would advise to make sure you have working smoke detectors in your house, make sure the batteries are changed," Gainesville Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Twiner said.

If your family needs a smoke detector, click here to fill out an installation request (for Texas residents) or contact your nearest Red Cross office in Oklahoma.

You can also help the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign by volunteering your time to install smoke detectors in your community or by making a donation to support the effort.