KTEN launches holiday food drive

KTEN kicked off its Feeding Families Food Drive on Wednesday.

The goal is to fill the depleted shelves of food pantries around Texoma. Can you help?

The biggest needs are canned and non-perishable food items, including peanut butter, pasta, canned meats (like chicken and tuna), and canned vegetables.

We're making it easy for you do donate at a variety of drop-off locations around Texoma:

TEXAS

OKLAHOMA

The Feeding Families Food Drive benefits The Salvation Army of Grayson County, the Food and Resource Center of South Central Oklahoma, Hands of Hope in Durant, and other food pantries around Texoma.

Please contribute what you can before the food drive ends on December 15.