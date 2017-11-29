KTEN launches holiday food drive

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Ardmore residents are seeing warm weather gear tied to signposts and trees. They're free for anyone in need.More >>
Volunteers with the American Red Cross say they'll come to any house, apartment, or business and install a working smoke detector at no charge.More >>
American Airlines is scrambling to find pilots to operate thousands of flights over the busy Christmas holiday period after a glitch in the system used to schedule crews.More >>
"The bomb squad did state that the person who put this together was not an amateur, and that there would be more of these popping up," Sheriff Terry Park said.More >>
The warrant alleges that Wilford Cherry had intercourse with a child under the age of 17 last April.More >>
The goal of the Feeding Families Food Drive is to fill the depleted shelves of food pantries around Texoma. Can you help?More >>
It was a festive Tuesday night in Ardmore as the city's Christmas Tree was turned on, followed by a parade of lights.More >>
Returning to speak at your former college is a big honor, and that honor wasn't lost on Austin College alum Dr. Kole Roybal.More >>
Lisanne Anderson reports live from Central Park as Ardmore lights the city's Christmas treeMore >>
On this Giving Tuesday, people donated their time and money to the United Way of Grayson County.More >>
