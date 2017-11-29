KTEN launches holiday food drive - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

KTEN launches holiday food drive

Posted:
By KTEN News

KTEN kicked off its Feeding Families Food Drive on Wednesday.

The goal is to fill the depleted shelves of food pantries around Texoma.  Can you help?

The biggest needs are canned and non-perishable food items, including peanut butter, pasta, canned meats (like chicken and tuna), and canned vegetables.

We're making it easy for you do donate at a variety of drop-off locations around Texoma:

TEXAS

OKLAHOMA

The Feeding Families Food Drive benefits The Salvation Army of Grayson County, the Food and Resource Center of South Central Oklahoma,  Hands of Hope in Durant, and other food pantries around Texoma.

Please contribute what you can before the food drive ends on December 15.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.