An 'eye-opening' day for United Way volunteers

SHERMAN, Texas -- On this Giving Tuesday, people donated their time and money to the United Way of Grayson County.

Giving Tuesday is a global movement aiming to inspire people to give back.

"This is the first year on our 75th anniversary that United Way of Grayson County is hosting Giving Tuesday and Day of Caring," said Stephanie Chandler, the agency's director of community investment.

More than 70 volunteers participated in the event. They divided into groups to interact with all 17 agencies that have applied for and received United Way funding.

At the Child Advocacy Center, volunteers like Sharon Luse experienced what a child would go through, and how the center helps them.

"It's so eye-opening," Luse said. "I am just so thrilled to be able to have this opportunity."

Other giving efforts included participation in the Red Cross first aid program and decorating the Home Hospice Christmas tree to help residents celebrate the holiday.

"It's just a good opportunity to carry through Thanksgiving, and kick off the Christmas season," volunteer Jennifer Beckerer said.

The United Way is also eligible for a match from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which could mean doubling all the money they raise by the end of the night.

"And it all stays in Grayson County, and I think that, for me, is the most special part of everything we're doing today," Chandler said.

You can donate, too. Just text UWGC to 313131 or click here.

The United Way said this day was so successful, they are planning to have a Day of Caring every month.