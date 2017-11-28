Extension cord sparks Stonewall fire that destroys two homes - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Extension cord sparks Stonewall fire that destroys two homes

Posted: Updated:
By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
Two mobile homes in Stonewall were destroyed in a grass fire on Monday. (KTEN) Two mobile homes in Stonewall were destroyed in a grass fire on Monday. (KTEN)

STONEWALL, Okla. -- A frayed extension cord in dry grass is being blamed for a fire near Stonewall that destroyed two mobile homes, two outbuildings and four vehicles on Monday.

Stonewall, Ada, Union Valley and Lula fire departments responded to the resulting grass fire that blackened about eight acres before it could be contained.

Pontotoc County Emergency Management said the firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to a third home.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the electric cord had been strung to a home that was being remodeled.

Stonewall is located about 12 miles southeast of Ada.

