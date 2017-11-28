Police train for worst-case scenarios in Denison

DENISON, Texas -- Grayson College is hosting the school's first-ever SWAT training course this week.

Seventeen police officers from four law enforcement agencies across Grayson County are getting hands-on and classroom training.

Instructors said they save money by hosting the training instead of having participants travel elsewhere.

Some of these officers hit the streets alone, and this training should help in emergency situations.

"The days of being able to simply patrol the neighborhood and respond to a burglar alarm or a car broken down in a neighborhood are pretty much over for modern policing," said Professor Howard Day of Grayson College. "While we still continue those community policing efforts, we have to be prepared to take things to the next level."

The school hopes to hold these training sessions several times every year.