Range fire slows traffic on Fannin County highway

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas -- Traffic on U.S. 82 west of Bonham was slowed by a range fire early Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started in a field along the highway. Gusty winds spread the flames across both lanes, leading troopers to briefly shut down traffic in both directions as firefighters worked to bring it under control.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.