Fire damages Gunter business

GUNTER, Texas -- Fire damaged a business on Main Street in Gunter early Tuesday morning.

It happened at Vine & Branches Fine Woodworks on Main Street, just around the corner from the Gunter Volunteer Fire Department.

The first units at the scene reported seeing heavy smoke and visible flames. Firefighters said they rapidly attacked the source of the fire, but there was significant damage to the facility, which specializes in custom cabinetry.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters say they regularly see more calls for help at this time of the year.

"We see an increase, especially when we go from having the air conditioner to the heater on and everyone firing up the fireplaces," Gunter Fire Chief David Gallagher said. "If you have some type of propane or gas, have those checked before you kick them on every year, and make sure they work properly... and have a smoke alarm."

Tioga and Van Alstyne firefighters helped their Gunter colleagues extinguish the business fire.