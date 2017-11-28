Woman hospitalized after Pottsboro house fire

A vintage trolley car was damage in the Pottsboro fire. (KTEN)

Firefighters doused hot spots at the scene of a house fire in Pottsboro. (KTEN)

POTTSBORO, Texas -- Fire ripped through a home and storage facility on North Street in Pottsboro early Tuesday morning.

A woman living in the home was taken to a Denison hospital suffering with what were described as minor injuries.

Pottsboro firefighters called for mutual aid from Whitesboro, Denison and North Texas Regional Airport.