Woman hospitalized after Pottsboro house fire - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Woman hospitalized after Pottsboro house fire

Posted: Updated:
Firefighters doused hot spots at the scene of a house fire in Pottsboro. (KTEN) Firefighters doused hot spots at the scene of a house fire in Pottsboro. (KTEN)
A vintage trolley car was damage in the Pottsboro fire. (KTEN) A vintage trolley car was damage in the Pottsboro fire. (KTEN)

POTTSBORO, Texas -- Fire ripped through a home and storage facility on North Street in Pottsboro early Tuesday morning.

A woman living in the home was taken to a Denison hospital suffering with what were described as minor injuries.

Pottsboro firefighters called for mutual aid from Whitesboro, Denison and North Texas Regional Airport. 

