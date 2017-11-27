TABC Rankings - November 27

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) - High school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the week of Nov. 27:



BOYS PUBLIC



Class 6A



1. Cypress Falls, 4-0; 2. Denton Guyer, 5-0; 3. Austin Westlake, 5-1; 4. Katy Tompkins, 7-2; 5. DeSoto, 7-0; 6. South Garland, 8-2; 7. Spring Dekaney, 5-0; 8. Aldine Eisenhower, 7-0; 9. Houston Sam Houston, 9-1; 10. SA Wagner, 2-1; 11. South Grand Prairie, 6-2; 12. North Crowley, 6-1; 13. Fort Bend Bush, 5-3; 14. Klein Forest, 6-0; 15. Dallas Jesuit, 4-0; 16. Cibolo Steele, 3-0; 17. Duncanville, 7-1; 18. Allen, 7-1; 19. Lake Travis, 4-1; 20. Laredo Alexander, 7-1; 21. The Woodlands College Park, 4-4; 22. Odessa Permian, 3-0; 23. Dickinson, 6-4; 24. Los Fresnos, 3-3; 25. Houston Lamar, 5-3.



Class 5A



1. Mansfield Timberview, 5-1; 2. Waxahachie, 3-1; 3. Justin Northwest, 7-2; 4. Austin LBJ, 3-0; 5. Port Arthur Memorial, 3-1; 6. CC Veterans Memorial, 4-0; 7. Midlothian, 5-2; 8. Little Elm, 5-2; 9. Birdville, 4-0; 10. Dallas Wilson, 2-1; 11. EP Burges, 6-0; 12. Alvin Shadow Creek, 6-2; 13. Sulphur Springs, 4-0; 14. SA Houston, 2-0; 15. Lancaster, 4-4; 16. Prosper, 6-0; 17. Houston Madison, 5-3; 18. Fort Bend Elkins, 2-6; 19. Manvel, 2-7; 20. Beaumont Ozen, 2-0; 21. Fort Bend Marshall, 6-2; 22. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 4-3; 23. Denton Ryan, 2-1; 24. Rosenburg Terry, 5-1; 25. Boerne Champion, 3-2.



Class 4A



1. Silsbee, 0-2; 2. Houstotn Yates, 3-1; 3. Seminole, 0-2; 4. Dallas Carter, 4-0; 5. Waxahachie Life, 4-0; 6. Center, 1-0; 7. Wilmer Hutchins, 3-1; 8. Waco Connally, 1-1; 9. Midlothian Heritage, 3-2; 10. Dallas Lincoln, 3-4; 11. Abilene Wylie, 4-0; 12. Wharton, 2-0; 13. CC West Oso, 2-2; 14. Freeport Brazosport, 1-1; 15. WF Hirschi, 2-2; 16. Lubbock Estacado, 2-2; 17. Boerne, 1-1; 18. Houston North Forest, 3-3; 19. Sour Lake Hardin Jefferson, 4-0; 20. Argyle, 3-0; 21. Little Cypress Mauriceville, 1-2; 22. Somerset, 0-2; 23. Athens, 1-0; 24. Kennedale, 1-3; 25. Dallas Roosevelt, 4-3.



Class 3A



1. Bowie, 2-0; 2. Jarrell, 3-0; 3. Brock, 5-0; 4. Schulenburg, 1-1; 5. Ponder, 3-1; 6. East Chambers, 0-0; 7. Nocona, 1-0; 8. Peaster, 3-1; 9. SA Cole, 4-0; 10. Dallas Madison, 0-3; 11. La Marque, 3-4; 12. Wall, 1-0; 13. Van Vleck, 0-0; 14. Mount Vernon, 0-0; 15. Mount Pleasant MP Chapel Hill, 3-0; 16. Teague, 0-0; 17. Pollok Central, 6-1; 18. Commerce, 1-1; 19. Van Alstyne, 2-1; 20. Kountze, 1-1; 21. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 4-1; 22. Canadian, 3-1; 23. Odem, 1-0; 24. Santa Rosa, 0-2; 25. Crane, 2-0.



Class 2A



1. Tenaha, 0-0; 2. Thorndale, 0-0; 3. Martins Mill, 6-1; 4. Big Sandy, 0-0; 5. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 3-1; 6. San Augustine, 0-0; 7. Abernathy, 0-1; 8. Port Aransas, 1-2; 9. Muenster, 0-0; 10. Stinnett West Texas, 2-0; 11. Cushing, 5-1; 12. Lufkin Pineywoods, 4-1; 13. Kerens, 3-4; 14. Neches, 3-4; 15. Clarksville, 0-0; 16. Lockney, 0-0; 17. Snook, 1-0; 18. Albany, 0-0; 19. Stamford, 0-0; 20. SA Lee Academy, 2-0; 21. Alto, 0-0; 22. Celeste, 0-0; 23. Weimar, 0-0; 24. Clarendon, 0-0; 25. Merit Bland, 5-1.



Class 1A



1. Lipan, 4-0; 2. Nazareth, 0-0; 3. Laneville, 7-1; 4. Borden County, 0-0; 5. Shamrock, 2-0; 6. Imperial Buena Vista, 0-0; 7. Graford, 3-1; 8. Milford, 0-0; 9. Meadow, 1-0; 10. New Home, 3-0; 11. Calvert, 0-0; 12. Turkey Valley, 0-0; 13. Waelder, 2-1; 14. May, 0-0; 15. Happy, 0-0; 16. Yantis, 4-1; 17. Slidell, 2-4; 18. Saltillo, 1-3; 19. Eula, 4-1; 20. Coolidge, 0-0; 21. Texline, 3-0; 22. Lingleville, 1-0; 23. Slocum, 5-2; 24. Martinsville, 4-3; 25. Avinger, 5-5.



BOYS PRIVATE



Class 6A/SPC



1. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 12-1; 2. Tomball Concorida Lutheran, 18-0; 3. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 4-1; 4. Houston Christian, 5-2; 5. SA Central Catholic, 8-2; 6. FW Nolan Catholic, 3-1; 7. SA Antonian, 9-3; 8. Houston St. Pius X, 8-3; 9. Houston Kincaid, 3-3; 10. Addison Trinity Christian, 2-0.



Class 5A



1. Houston 2nd Baptist, 10-3; 2. Houston Westbury, 4-4; 3. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 5-2; 4. Tyler All Saints, 6-0; 5. SA St Mary's Hall, 5-2; 6. Bullard Brook Hill, 4-2; 7. Corpus Christi SJP II, 8-0; 8. Midland Christian, 5-4; 9. Austin Regents, 4-3; 10. Houston Lutheran Southern, 2-2.



Class 4A



1. Arlington Grace Prep, 6-3; 2. Colleyville Covenant, 4-3; 3. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 4-7; 4. FW Country Day, 2-0; 5. The Woodlands Christian, 4-5; 6. Dallas Shelton, 3-3; 7. Houston Northland Christian, 1-3; 8. Waco Reicher, 3-5; 9. Arlington Pantego, 2-1; 10. Waco Vanguard, 1-1.



Class 3A



1. Dallas Yavneh, 7-0; 2. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 2-0; 3. Dallas Covenant, 4-0; 4. Beaumont Legacy, 0-0; 5. Willow Park Trinity, 3-0; 6. SA Lutheran, 4-3; 7. FW Calvary, 1-1; 8. Spring Frassati Catholic, 4-0; 9. Temple Central Texas Christian, 0-0; 10. SA St. Gerard, 5-0.



Class 2A



1. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 3-0; 2. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 5-0; 3. Sherman Texoma Christian, 5-1; 4. Conroe Covenant, 5-0; 5. New Braunfels Christian, 4-2; 6. Houston Robert M. Beren, 7-1; 7. Garland Christian, 4-0; 8. Spring Providence Classical, 6-4; 9. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 3-1; 10. Baytown Christian, 1-3.



Class 1A



1. Granbury North Central Texas, 5-1; 2. SA Legacy, 5-0; 3. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 7-1; 4. SA Gateway, 6-3; 5. Longview Christian, 2-1; 6. Alamo Macedonian, 2-2; 7. Houston Family Christian, 3-1; 8. Athens Christian, 3-4; 9. Spring Founders Christian, 2-2; 10. DeSoto Canterbury, 1-2.



___



GIRLS PUBLIC



Class 6A



1. Duncanville, 13-1; 2. Pflugerville, 11-0; 3. Cibolo Steele, 12-2; 4. Plano, 9-2; 5. DeSoto, 6-0; 6. Converse Judson, 11-3; 7. Houston Jersey Village, 7-0; 8. Cypress Ranch, 7-2; 9. South Grand Prairie, 11-3; 10. Waco Midway, 8-1; 11. Killeen Ellison, 4-2; 12. SA East Central, 7-1; 13. Copperas Cove, 12-2; 14. Richardson, 11-2; 15. League City Clear Creek, 4-2; 16. Arlington Lamar, 4-3; 17. Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 12-2; 18. Rockwall, 7-1; 19. Cypress Creek, 8-0; 20. SA East Central, 9-1; 21. League City Clear Falls, 8-2; 22. Weslaco, 11-2; 23. SA Lee, 5-1; 24. Klein, 5-1; 25. Humble Atascocita, 8-2.



Class 5A



1. Canyon, 5-0; 2. Mansfield Timberview, 8-2; 3. Montvieu Barbers Hill, 12-2; 4. Amarillo, 9-0; 5. Prosper, 8-1; 6. Birdville, 4-1; 7. Frisco Lone Star, 8-1; 8. Wylie East, 7-1; 9. Temple, 7-1; 10. Houston Madison, 6-1; 11. FW Dunbar, 6-1; 12. Waxahachie, 5-2; 13. Leander Rouse, 9-1; 14. Tomball Memorial, 7-3; 15. Lewisville The Colony, 6-3; 16. Austin High, 7-2; 17. Everman, 5-0; 18. Sulphur Springs, 4-0; 19. Kerrville Tivy, 7-1; 20. Huntsville, 8-0; 21. Denison, 8-2; 22. Crosby, 10-3; 23. Mansfield Legacy, 7-2; 24. SA Southside, 7-1; 25. Cedar Park, 9-5.



Class 4A



1. Liberty Hill, 8-2; 2. Levelland, 8-0; 3. Tatum, 4-1; 4. Houston Wheatley, 7-0; 5. Argyle, 6-2; 6. Navasota, 9-0; 7. Stephenville, 4-0; 8. Sweeny, 3-1; 9. Gilmer, 4-1; 10. Denver City, 4-1; 11. Bullard, 8-1; 12. SA Veterans Memorial, 12-0; 13. Brownwood, 8-0; 14. Dallas Lincoln, 2-0; 15. Midlothian Heritage, 6-0; 16. Glen Rose, 3-0; 17. Abilene Wylie, 8-1; 18. Gatesville, 6-1; 19. Melissa, 6-1; 20. Waco Connally, 8-1; 21. Geronimo Navarro, 6-1; 22. Lorena, 5-1; 23. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 7-3; 24. Bushland, 4-1; 25. Orange Grove, 3-1.



Class 3A



1. Teague, 7-0; 2. Canadian, 2-1; 3. Wall, 3-1; 4. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 6-0; 5. Little River Academy, 4-0; 6. Winnsboro, 8-4; 7. Mount Vernon, 6-2; 8. Sunnyvale, 5-0; 9. Idalou, 9-3; 10. Pottsboro, 6-2; 11. Leonard, 6-1; 12. Jarrell, 4-1; 13. Palacios, 3-1; 14. Hallettsville, 7-1; 15. Cisco, 6-0; 16. Tuscola Jim Ned, 5-2; 17. Marion, 3-1; 18. Ponder, 2-2; 19. Odem, 4-2; 20. Hitchcock, 5-3; 21. Keene, 8-1; 22. Boling, 7-1; 23. SA Cole, 6-2; 24. Franklin, 3-0; 25. Brock, 6-3.



Class 2A



1. Panhandle, 5-0; 2. Martins Mill, 8-1; 3. Woden, 9-0; 4. Tenaha, 4-1; 5. La Rue La Poynor, 4-0; 6. Claude, 3-2; 7. Era, 4-0; 8. Haskell, 9-0; 9. Windthorst, 2-1; 10. Stratford, 4-1; 11. Centerville, 2-1; 12. Grapeland, 4-1; 13. Hico, 8-1; 14. Sudan, 4-0; 15. San Saba, 7-2; 16. Wellington, 7-2; 17. Muenster, 7-1; 18. Campbell, 7-2; 19. Lovelady, 6-2; 20. Archer City, 2-0; 21. Seymour, 10-2; 22. Mason, 3-2; 23. Evadale, 7-2; 24. Snook, 2-0; 25. Mumford, 7-1.



Class 1A



1. Nazareth, 4-1; 2. Dodd City, 6-0; 3. Garden City, 5-1; 4. Leakey, 4-0; 5. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 4-1; 6. Jayton, 8-1; 7. Moulton, 7-3; 8. Huckabay, 3-1; 9. May, 4-0; 10. Slocum, 5-2; 11. McLean, 2-0; 12. Spur, 5-2; 13. Ira, 1-1; 14. O'Donnell, 6-3; 15. Eula, 5-1; 16. Roby, 4-1; 17. Ropesville Ropes, 4-0; 18. McMullen County, 4-0; 19. Rankin, 4-1; 20. Robert Lee, 4-1; 21. Happy, 4-2; 22. Groom, 4-0; 23. Klondike, 2-0; 24. Iredell, 3-0; 25. Prairie Valley, 3-1.



GIRLS PRIVATE



Class 6A/SPC



1. Houston Kinkaid, 4-1; 2. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 5-4; 3. Houston Christian, 9-0; 4. Plano Prestonwood, 5-3; 5. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 4-1; 6. Houston St. Agnes, 8-3; 7. SA Incarnate Word, 5-3; 8. Argyle Liberty Christian, 10-0; 9. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 6-2; 10. Houston The Village, 8-1.



Class 5A



1. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 4-3; 2. SA Christian, 8-7; 3. CC IWA, 6-3; 4. Austin St. Michael's, 7-2; 5. Midland Christian, 4-1; 6. Houston Second Baptist, 6-3; 7. Tyler Grace Community Christian, 5-1; 8. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 6-2; 9. Tyler All Saints Episcopal, 3-1; 10. CC John Paul II, 7-4.



Class 4A



1. Lubbock Trinity, 4-5; 2. Austin Brentwood, 10-4; 3. Houston Lutheran North, 3-4; 4. Marble Falls Faith Marble Falls, 6-4; 5. FW Lake Country, 8-5; 6. Austin Texas for Deaf, 3-3; 7. Arlington Pantego, 1-1; 8. Dallas Shelton, 6-0; 9. Arlington Grace Prep, 2-3; 10. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 7-0.



Class 3A



1. Beaumont Legacy, 6-4; 2. Midland Classical, 2-1; 3. Temple Central Texas, 1-1; 4. SA Castle Hills, 7-1; 5. Denton Calvary, 2-3; 6. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 0-0; 7. SA Lutheran, 3-1; 8. Arlington Burton Adventist, 4-1; 9. Spring Frassati Catholic, 2-0; 10. Tomball Rosehill, 0-1.



Class 2A



1. Shiner St. Paul, 2-0; 2. Austin Waldorf, 4-0; 3. Muenster Sacred Heart, 2-3; 4. Lubbock All-Saints, 1-1; 5. Red Oak Ovilla, 1-1; 6. Plainview Christian, 3-5; 7. Sherman Texoma, 1-4; 8. Bryan St. Joseph, 1-3; 9. New Braunfels Christian, 3-2; 10. The Woodlands Legacy, 1-0.



TAPPS Class 1A/OTHER



1. Edinburg Harvest, 3-1; 2. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 6-1; 3. Houston Southwest Christian, 3-0; 4. SA Cornerstone, 3-1; 5. DeSoto Canterbury, 3-2; 6. SA Legacy, 1-1; 7. Longview Trinity, 1-0; 8. SA Legacy, 1-1; 9. WF Notre Dame, 4-4; 10. Granbury NCTA, 0-1.

