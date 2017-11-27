Dry conditions prompt burn ban in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. -- The Ardmore Fire Department has issued a burn ban in the city limits to try to keep fires from getting out of hand.

That means Ardmoreites who are looking to burn brush or leaves are going to have to wait as moderate drought conditions linger in Carter County.

"Typically, this time of year the humidity really goes down, and you have more volatile winds which can really increase the quickness that a fire can get out of control," fire department spokesman Jason Woydziak explained.

The department is also trying to get rid of any misconceptions about grass fires.

"People think, 'Well, that's grass; that's not that big of a deal,' and you're right," Woydziak said. "However, a lot of times it'll start a shed on fire, or it will start your neighbor's house on fire, and that's where the issues really come in."

Just last week, a "controlled" burn in the small Johnston County community of Milburn spread to the family's home and caused heavy damage.

The Noble Foundation, which specializes in agricultural issues, agrees in that this is not the time of year to start any fires.

"A lot of people perceive the summer as a bad time to burn because it's hot, it can get out of control very quickly," Woydziak said. "Well, you got green grass out there, so that's not really the problem. The summer is actually an easier time to burn because all that green grass is going to keep that fire from spreading."

Lamar County in Texas, which is currently experiencing severe drought conditions, has issued a seven-day burn ban.