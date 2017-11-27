Suspects sought in Denison robbery linked to drugs

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
"Sherman is really busting at the seams right now," Sherman city spokesman Nate Strauch said.More >>
"Sherman is really busting at the seams right now," Sherman city spokesman Nate Strauch said.More >>
James Garrison is facing a number of charges, including assault and battery, kidnapping, and first degree robbery.More >>
James Garrison is facing a number of charges, including assault and battery, kidnapping, and first degree robbery.More >>
That means Ardmoreites who are looking to burn brush or leaves are going to have to wait as moderate drought conditions linger in Carter County.More >>
That means Ardmoreites who are looking to burn brush or leaves are going to have to wait as moderate drought conditions linger in Carter County.More >>
The house on North Clements Street was engulfed in flames when the first units arrived early Monday morning.More >>
The house on North Clements Street was engulfed in flames when the first units arrived early Monday morning.More >>
Police said the thieves ran off after making off with cash and a cell phone.More >>
Police said the thieves ran off after making off with cash and a cell phone.More >>
"In my heart, I feel really good," owner Nick Jahja said. "That's why I'm doing."More >>
"In my heart, I feel really good," owner Nick Jahja said. "That's why I'm doing."More >>
Michael Harrell will take over from Ricky Adams, who has announced his retirement.More >>
Michael Harrell will take over from Ricky Adams, who has announced his retirement.More >>
"The cops started showing up everywhere, and were using our cars to shoot at his window," neighbor Taylor Long said.More >>
"The cops started showing up everywhere, and were using our cars to shoot at his window," neighbor Taylor Long said.More >>
Officials said there were at least five wrecks on the highway Sunday, all in the same area.More >>
Officials said there were at least five wrecks on the highway Sunday, all in the same area.More >>