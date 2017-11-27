Suspects sought in Denison robbery linked to drugs

Denison police are investigating a report of a drug-related robbery at the Woodcreek apartments. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- Investigators say drugs were behind a robbery at a Denison apartment complex.

The incident was reported late Sunday night at the Woodcreek apartments in the 1400 block of State Highway 91.

According to police, two people went to the apartments looking to buy marijuana. At some point, a friend of the robbery victim went to grab a jacket from his car. When he returned, he told police his friend had been robbed.

They stole his phone and hundreds of dollars.

"We have identities and descriptions from the victim," said police spokesman Lt. Paul Neumann. "At this point, we're not releasing any names pending getting their side of the story.

Police said the thieves ran off, and they've yet to make an arrest.