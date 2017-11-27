Domestic violence suspect jailed in Garvin County - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Domestic violence suspect jailed in Garvin County

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. -- A Pauls Valley man is behind bars, accused of beating an ex-girlfriend and cutting her with a knife.

James Garrison is facing a number of charges, including assault and battery, kidnapping, and first degree robbery.

Police said the victim had a protective order against Garrison, 33. She told investigators that Garrison beat her, threatened to kill her, and then took her to a field on Friday night, where she was unable to get away.

The police report indicates that Garrison forced her back into the car.

"They returned to town, back to her residence, where she was able to get away -- actually go to a neighbor screaming for help and call police," said Pauls Valley police Assistant Chief Derrick Jolley. "While she was doing this, the subject did take off in her vehicle."

The woman said Garrison also took her cell phone.

"There's a really good chance that the phone was taken to keep her from calling police, but that's only speculation," Jolley said.

The suspect also took the woman's purse, jewelry, and about $200. At some point in the night, the police report said she was stabbed in the leg, and cut several other times with the knife. 

Police now say she is expected to be okay. 

Garrison surrendered to police at the police station on Sunday afternoon and denied any involvement with his accuser.

Police said Garrison has a lengthy and violent past, with a record that includes domestic abuse and child abuse charges.

