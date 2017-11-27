Three-year-old dies in Gainesville house fire

Children's bicycles in the yard of a Gainesville home that burned on Monday morning. (KTEN)

GAINESVILLE, Texas -- Gainesville firefighters are trying to determine what started a four-alarm fire early Monday morning that left one young child dead and another critically injured.

Gainesville Fire-Rescue said the first alarm went out at 6:39 a.m. When they arrived at the scene in the 300 block of North Clements Street, most of the small frame house was engulfed in flames.

A three-year-old boy died in the fire; a five-year-old girl was airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas for treatment. She was last reported in critical condition. The names of the children were not released.

Four adults were also in the house when the fire broke out, officials said. One of them, Brian Cosgrove, was taken to North Texas Medical Center and later released.

Gainesville Fire-Rescue said the North Texas Arson Task Force is assisting with the investigation into the cause of the fire. Officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the wood frame structure that dates back to 1940, according to tax records.

"There is no reason to believe the fire is arson at this time," Gainesville Fire-Rescue said in a written statement Monday afternoon. "The fire origin and the cause of the fire remains under investigation."