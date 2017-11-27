Suspect arrested after gunfire at Van Alstyne apartments

Van Alstyne police said a man held them at bay for more than five hours. (KTEN)

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas -- Police said a Van Alstyne man held officers at bay for more than five hours late Saturday night after shots were fired at an apartment building.

Police said when they arrived at the Hackberry Park apartments around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a man identified as Lee Mason had barricaded himself in his unit.

Police shot gas into the window at 3:30 a.m. Sunday to get Mason out of the apartment. No one was hurt during the incident.

"Basically it all went down from there," said neighbor Taylor Long. "The cops started showing up everywhere, and were using our cars to shoot at his window. That's why there are holes in his window now... and it just went downhill from there."

Mason was arrested and jailed on a charge of deadly conduct involving the unlawful discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $20,000.

Police said they are still investigating why Mason fired those shots.