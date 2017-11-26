Bell-ringer making a difference in Sherman

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Jerry Booker has cerebral palsy, but that doesn't stop him from volunteering this time every year to help The Salvation Army.More >>
Jerry Booker has cerebral palsy, but that doesn't stop him from volunteering this time every year to help The Salvation Army.More >>
"You can't get a hug or a welcome home from your trip from a computer screen," said Lois Proctor, manager of The Bookseller in Ardmore.More >>
"You can't get a hug or a welcome home from your trip from a computer screen," said Lois Proctor, manager of The Bookseller in Ardmore.More >>
"I love to talk to people anyway -- especially the kids," Santa told us. "Just bring them by."More >>
"I love to talk to people anyway -- especially the kids," Santa told us. "Just bring them by."More >>
Denison on Ice will be open daily through January 2 (except for Christmas Day).More >>
Denison on Ice will be open daily through January 2 (except for Christmas Day).More >>
"Black Friday is all about the price," said shopper Jack Crabtree as he got ready to take his new 64-inch HD television set home.More >>
"Black Friday is all about the price," said shopper Jack Crabtree as he got ready to take his new 64-inch HD television set home.More >>
Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols said Friday he's remaining in touch with the governor's office and that he's working on potential changes.More >>
Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols said Friday he's remaining in touch with the governor's office and that he's working on potential changes.More >>
Court documents filed in district court in Houston last week show Julia Poff was indicted earlier this month.More >>
Court documents filed in district court in Houston last week show Julia Poff was indicted earlier this month.More >>
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was apprehended Thursday night more than 100 miles south of where the trooper was shot.More >>
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was apprehended Thursday night more than 100 miles south of where the trooper was shot.More >>
KTEN's Amelia Mugavero reports from the Best Buy at the Sherman Town Center as shoppers scramble for bargains.More >>
KTEN's Amelia Mugavero reports from the Best Buy at the Sherman Town Center as shoppers scramble for bargains.More >>
A neighbor was credited with alerting the occupants of the house that it had caught fire.More >>
A neighbor was credited with alerting the occupants of the house that it had caught fire.More >>