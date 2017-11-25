OSSAA Football Playoff Matchups - November 25th

Here are the upcoming week's OSSAA football playoff matchups:
State Championship
Friday - December 1st
Class 4A
Heritage Hall (14-0) vs Ada (11-3), 7 PM at Choctaw High School
State Semifinals
Friday - December 1st
Class 3A
Beggs (11-1) vs Sulphur (12-1), 7 PM at Edmond Santa Fe
Saturday - December 2nd
Class 2A
Washington (11-2) vs Davis (10-2), 7 PM at Moore High School
Watch KTEN News all week to hear from all of our Texoma teams still in action
