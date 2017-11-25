OSSAA Football Playoff Matchups - November 25th

Here are the upcoming week's OSSAA football playoff matchups:

State Championship

Friday - December 1st

Class 4A

Heritage Hall (14-0) vs Ada (11-3), 7 PM at Choctaw High School

State Semifinals

Friday - December 1st

Class 3A

Beggs (11-1) vs Sulphur (12-1), 7 PM at Edmond Santa Fe

Saturday - December 2nd

Class 2A

Washington (11-2) vs Davis (10-2), 7 PM at Moore High School

