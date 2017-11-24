Kids excited as Santa arrives in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Santa Claus made his first holiday season appearance Friday on the back of a firetruck at the Shops at Ardmore.

"I'm so excited for Santa Claus!" one girl exclaimed.

Kids couldn't wait to tell St. Nick what they wanted for Christmas. Santa said it was a great feeling seeing all those happy faces.

"It's exciting, it's very exciting," he said. "The kids, they just go crazy! I was trying to get in the door a while ago, and a couple of them had me by the legs and I couldn't even walk."

Santa is stationed at the center of the mall, and he hopes kids will come out to see him.

"I love to talk to people anyway -- especially the kids. Just bring them by. You can take pictures or you don't have to. I'll talk to them, they can have some candy, and we'll have a blast," Santa said.

This time of year also brings out the annual Festival of Lights at Regional Park, and between that event and Santa's arrival, resident's say you can't help but get into the Christmas spirit.

"It's really nice. We've been through it several times, so it just makes you feel real Christmas-y."

The Festival of Lights opens at six o'clock every evening, and Santa will be visiting the Shops at Ardmore until Christmas Eve.