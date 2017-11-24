Outdoor ice rink returns to downtown Denison

Denison on Ice is back in the downtown district. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- For those who weren't out shopping, Friday heralded another sign of the Christmas season in Texoma: The opening day of Denison on Ice.

The city's outdoor ice rink is now open through January 2. The rink has extended hours weekends from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $9.

The facility will open daily, except for Christmas, in the RadioVision lot at 530 West Main Street.

Check the Denison Live Facebook page for information about private bookings, sellouts and weather closures.