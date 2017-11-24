Outdoor ice rink returns to downtown Denison

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
"You can't get a hug or a welcome home from your trip from a computer screen," said Lois Proctor, manager of The Bookseller in Ardmore.More >>
"I love to talk to people anyway -- especially the kids," Santa told us. "Just bring them by."More >>
Denison on Ice will be open daily through January 2 (except for Christmas Day).More >>
"Black Friday is all about the price," said shopper Jack Crabtree as he got ready to take his new 64-inch HD television set home.More >>
Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols said Friday he's remaining in touch with the governor's office and that he's working on potential changes.More >>
Court documents filed in district court in Houston last week show Julia Poff was indicted earlier this month.More >>
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was apprehended Thursday night more than 100 miles south of where the trooper was shot.More >>
KTEN's Amelia Mugavero reports from the Best Buy at the Sherman Town Center as shoppers scramble for bargains.More >>
A neighbor was credited with alerting the occupants of the house that it had caught fire.More >>
While patients at Ardmore's Mercy Hospital aren't able to have a "normal" holiday, the medical staff says they have an upbeat and grateful attitude.More >>
