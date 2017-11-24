Black Friday's impact diluted by online sales, extended hours

The Black Friday checkout line at the Best Buy in Sherman. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Hundreds of customers flooded Sherman's Best Buy on Black Friday to take advantage of some major deals and doorbusters.

"Black Friday is all about the price," said shopper Jack Crabtree as he got ready to take his new 64-inch HD television set home. He got it for more than $600 off its original price.

"I got a good deal," Crabtree said. "I had looked to buying it online, but I knew they had it in the store."

The electronic industry might have seen big sales on Friday, tut in the retail business, this shopping extravaganza was below average.

Managers at the Belk store nearby said despite a steady stream of customers, it was actually less busy than in years past.

The decreased volume of shoppers could be chalked up to sale prices that start on Thanksgiving evening and last all weekend. That means shoppers no longer have to wake up at 5 a.m. to take advantage of those deals.

Online shopping has also taken customers away from brick-and-mortar stores, and the National Retail Federation says 56 percent of shoppers had simply started buying holiday gifts weeks earlier.

"I started shopping a couple weeks ago," said Loyd Wynn. "Shopped for my wife, my daughter, did some online shopping."

According to national surveys, Americans will spend an average of $750 this weekend.