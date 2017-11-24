Shopkeeper cites personal touch for Small Business Saturday

"You can't get a hug or a welcome home from your trip from a computer screen," said Lois Proctor, manager of The Bookseller in Ardmore. (KTEN)

The Bookseller has been a fixture on Main Street in Ardmore since 1972. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Right between Black Friday and Cyber Monday there's another national shopping holiday that gets more popular every year.

Ninety-five million Americans will be buying gifts in their own backyards Saturday on Small Business Saturday. The promotion is intended to help the shops that boost your local economy.

Seven out of ten members of Ardmore's Chamber of Commerce are small businesses. For some of them, it's more than just a place of work.

"In a lot of ways, this world is getting very impersonal," said Lois Proctor, manager at The Bookseller, a shop that dates back to 1972.

"A lady named Lorene Yordy started it as something she felt she wanted to do and that she would enjoy and that the town might also benefit from it," Proctor said.

But with a rise of major retailers and online stores like Amazon, businesses like The Bookseller are left a little emptier.

"You can't get a hug or a welcome home from your trip from a computer screen," Proctor lamented. She says the success of a local business is about the personal touches that only it can provide. "We know your children; we know your dog's name."

The Ardmore Chamber of Commerce says Small Business Saturday helps support local economies and promote vibrant, diverse communities. So before you sit down at the keyboard for Cyber Monday, don't forget all the mom-and-pop stores right in your town; they might have exactly what you need..

"We know what your sister might like to read because perhaps she shops here as well... or what your niece or nephew would enjoy." Proctor said.

A number of businesses up and down Main Street are having sales for Small Business Saturday.