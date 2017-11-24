Texas woman accused of mailing bombs to Obama, Abbott - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Texas woman accused of mailing bombs to Obama, Abbott

Posted: Updated:
A Texas woman is accused of sending homemade bombs to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Barack Obama. A Texas woman is accused of sending homemade bombs to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Barack Obama.

By EMILY SCHMALL
Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- A Texas woman is accused of sending homemade bombs to President Barack Obama and Texas Governor Greg Abbott in 2016 that prosecutors say could have maimed or killed the two leaders.

Court documents filed in district court in Houston last week show Julia Poff was indicted earlier this month on six counts, including mailing injurious articles and transporting explosives with the intent to kill and injure.

Records show the 46-year-old woman is being held at the Houston federal detention center.

Federal investigators traced the improvised explosive device sent to Obama to Poff because of some cat hair found under an address label. The device contained a cellphone, a cigarette package and a salad dressing cap.

Poff's attorney, Ashley Kaper, declined to talk to an Associated Press reporter Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.