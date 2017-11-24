Texas woman accused of mailing bombs to Obama, Abbott

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Court documents filed in district court in Houston last week show Julia Poff was indicted earlier this month.More >>
Court documents filed in district court in Houston last week show Julia Poff was indicted earlier this month.More >>
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was apprehended Thursday night more than 100 miles south of where the trooper was shot.More >>
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was apprehended Thursday night more than 100 miles south of where the trooper was shot.More >>
A neighbor was credited with alerting the occupants of the house that it had caught fire.More >>
A neighbor was credited with alerting the occupants of the house that it had caught fire.More >>
While patients at Ardmore's Mercy Hospital aren't able to have a "normal" holiday, the medical staff says they have an upbeat and grateful attitude.More >>
While patients at Ardmore's Mercy Hospital aren't able to have a "normal" holiday, the medical staff says they have an upbeat and grateful attitude.More >>
"In my heart, I feel really good," owner Nick Jahja said. "That's why I'm doing."More >>
"In my heart, I feel really good," owner Nick Jahja said. "That's why I'm doing."More >>
"Everything was basically gone," said fire victim Christopher Stephens, who was at work when the fire broke out.More >>
"Everything was basically gone," said fire victim Christopher Stephens, who was at work when the fire broke out.More >>
Do you have a place in your home and your heart for KTEN's Pet of the Week?More >>
Do you have a place in your home and your heart for KTEN's Pet of the Week?More >>
A Durant plumbing firm's reputation has been redeemed after it was accused of illegally taking city water from a fire hydrant.More >>
A Durant plumbing firm's reputation has been redeemed after it was accused of illegally taking city water from a fire hydrant.More >>
To make a full-length feature film, it takes lots of gear, lots of people, and -- for the story of "The Chickasaw Rancher" -- lots of history lessons.More >>
To make a full-length feature film, it takes lots of gear, lots of people, and -- for the story of "The Chickasaw Rancher" -- lots of history lessons.More >>
Antonio "Chapo" Prado, 17, is wanted in connection with Sunday night's drive-by shooting in a residential Denison neighborhood that left a five-year-old boy dead.More >>
Antonio "Chapo" Prado, 17, is wanted in connection with Sunday night's drive-by shooting in a residential Denison neighborhood that left a five-year-old boy dead.More >>