'Controlled' burn gets out of hand in Milburn, spreads to house

This home in Milburn, Okla. was heavily damaged by fire on Thanksgiving Day. (KTEN)

MILBURN, Okla. -- Three people escaped without injury Thursday afternoon after their home caught fire in this Johnston County community 7 miles east of Tishomingo.

According to initial reports, the homeowners had started a controlled burn on the property in the 100 block of South Main Street that spread to the residence, apparently propelled by the wind.

A neighbor was credited with alerting the occupants of the house that it had caught fire.

The house was said to be heavily damaged.

Milburn firefighters received assistance from their colleagues in Tishomingo.