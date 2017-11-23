Trooper shot and killed in east-central Texas

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas -- Officials in Navarro County say a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in east-central Texas.

According to the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management, the incident happened around 4 p.m. in neighboring Freestone County, south of Fairfield on Interstate 45.

The suspect was identified as Darbrett Black, a black male 5'-11" and 175 lbs. He left the scene of the shooting in a gray Chevrolet Malibu with Texas license JDN-4273.

Officials urged anyone spotting the suspect or his vehicle to contact Texas DPS at 254-759-7131 or call 911. Do not approach the suspect.

In a written statement, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton expressed his grief over the trooper's violent death.

"This trooper died selflessly serving Texas," Paxton said. "Please join Angela and me as we pray for the trooper’s family and for the entire Department of Public Safety."

The trooper's name has not been released. WFAA reported that he was married with three children, and has been a state employee for 16 years.

Fairfield is about 80 miles south of Dallas.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the TXDPS trooper shot and killed this afternoon in Freestone County. Information on the suspect to follow. #dfwnews #txdps — Navarro County OEM (@NavarroOEM) November 23, 2017

Suspect info on officer shooting: Darbrett Black, black male, 5’ 11”, 175 lbs. Left scene driving a Gray Chevy Malibu LP# JDN4273. Incident occurred in Freestone county at approx 4:00 PM south of Fairfield on I45. Contact law enforcement if spotted and do not approach. #dfwnews — Navarro County OEM (@NavarroOEM) November 23, 2017