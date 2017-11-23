Denison restaurant serves up free Thanksgiving meal

DENISON, Texas -- Nearly a thousand people came to Nick's Family Restaurant in Denison on Thursday to enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal.

People young and old brought their families to the Austin Avenue eatery.

It has become a tradition: Every year, Nick's serves up turkey with all the fixin's from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And owner Nick Jahja says you can expect that tradition to carry on for many more years to come. After all, he's done it for the last 14 years at this location and at restaurants in Wisconsin and Illinois before that.

"This becomes our family. We know their workers and things like this, and we just enjoy being with them," he said. "In my heart, I feel really good. That's why I'm doing. Even if I die, my kid's going to do it. That's a promise."

And if you missed Thursday's free meal, circle your calendar for Christmas Day, when Jahja again welcomes diners for a holiday feast.