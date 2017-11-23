Thanksgiving apartment fire leaves Durant families in shock

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
According to the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management, the incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in neighboring Freestone County.More >>
According to the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management, the incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in neighboring Freestone County.More >>
A neighbor was credited with alerting the occupants of the house that it had caught fire.More >>
A neighbor was credited with alerting the occupants of the house that it had caught fire.More >>
While patients at Ardmore's Mercy Hospital aren't able to have a "normal" holiday, the medical staff says they have an upbeat and grateful attitude.More >>
While patients at Ardmore's Mercy Hospital aren't able to have a "normal" holiday, the medical staff says they have an upbeat and grateful attitude.More >>
"In my heart, I feel really good," owner Nick Jahja said. "That's why I'm doing."More >>
"In my heart, I feel really good," owner Nick Jahja said. "That's why I'm doing."More >>
"Everything was basically gone," said fire victim Christopher Stephens, who was at work when the fire broke out.More >>
"Everything was basically gone," said fire victim Christopher Stephens, who was at work when the fire broke out.More >>
Do you have a place in your home and your heart for KTEN's Pet of the Week?More >>
Do you have a place in your home and your heart for KTEN's Pet of the Week?More >>
A Durant plumbing firm's reputation has been redeemed after it was accused of illegally taking city water from a fire hydrant.More >>
A Durant plumbing firm's reputation has been redeemed after it was accused of illegally taking city water from a fire hydrant.More >>
To make a full-length feature film, it takes lots of gear, lots of people, and -- for the story of "The Chickasaw Rancher" -- lots of history lessons.More >>
To make a full-length feature film, it takes lots of gear, lots of people, and -- for the story of "The Chickasaw Rancher" -- lots of history lessons.More >>
Antonio "Chapo" Prado, 17, is wanted in connection with Sunday night's drive-by shooting in a residential Denison neighborhood that left a five-year-old boy dead.More >>
Antonio "Chapo" Prado, 17, is wanted in connection with Sunday night's drive-by shooting in a residential Denison neighborhood that left a five-year-old boy dead.More >>
What is supposed to be a joyous holiday with family can quickly turn deadly when alcohol is involved.More >>
What is supposed to be a joyous holiday with family can quickly turn deadly when alcohol is involved.More >>