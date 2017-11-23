Thanksgiving apartment fire leaves Durant families in shock

A dozen tenants at the ParkRidge apartments in Durant escaped an early-morning fire without injury. (KTEN)

The roof was burned away from six units at the ParkRidge apartments in Durant. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- No one was hurt when fire broke out at a Durant apartment complex in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day.

Firefighters were called to the ParkRidge apartments in the 800 block of Gerlach Drive at 4:30 a.m. There they battled not only the flames in the two-story building, but temperatures that were hovering at the freezing point.

A dozen tenants were able to escape without injury, but six units were destroyed. Now those families are spending the holiday trying to figure out what to do next.

"Really, I was shocked that everything was basically gone," said fire victim Christopher Stephens, who was at work when the fire broke out.

"We were going to go to Texas to stay with my fiancée's sister and do Thanksgiving with their family," he said. "Now we got to go to work at ten o'clock and just keep our spirits up high."

Nevertheless, Stephens says he still has much to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day.

"I started to look at the brighter side of it that nobody lost their lives... everybody got out OK," he said. "I mean, it's just material things that we lost."

The ParkRidge complex is located directly across the street from Durant High School. Donations for the fire victims started arriving at the office by 7 a.m.

"We are all strong together," Stephens said. "Nobody's alone."