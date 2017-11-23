Pet of the Week - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Pet of the Week

Posted: Updated:
By KTEN News

DENISON, Texas  -- This week we have an adorable three-month-old little boy. He's a Catahoula Lab Mix.

He's a bit shy at first, but warms up nicely and is very sweet. He has three brothers and they are available at the Morton Street Animal Hospital.

Do you have a place in your home and your heart for KTEN's Pet of the Week? Call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at 903-465-4714, or you can just stop by Monday. They are closed on Thanksgiving and on Friday.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.

