Durant police report resolves water theft accusation

A swirl of controversy surrounded this fire hydrant at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- A Durant company's reputation has been redeemed after it was accused of illegally taking city water from a fire hydrant.

Blackburn officials said they had been authorized by former city management to take water from the hydrant at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex.

But then a city employee questioned the company and reported the use to the city manager, who was unaware of past communications between the Durant officials and Blackburn.

After an internal city investigation in July, rumors on social media spread quickly. Some accused Blackburn of stealing the water.

"It was a little premature for any accusations to be made -- both internally and in the public -- because we haven't gathered all the facts yet," City Manager Tim Rundel said.

Blackburn said they kept records of all the water they took from the hydrant over the course of several months.

Billy Blackburn, owner of the company, said they called the city to ask why they hadn't received a bill for the water they used. When no answer was forthcoming, they forgot all about it.

"We felt that we were thrown under the bus by city officials and the CRAMM Facebook page," Blackburn said, referring to the Concerned Citizens Against Misrepresentation and Mismanagement. "They didn't gather information before they cast."

Rundel handed the matter over to police for a full investigation.

"There were some procedural errors on the company's part, but some errors on the city's part as well," Rundel explained.

According to the police report, Blackburn failed to install a meter on the hydrant. Blackburn, however, said they logged the water use from their tank.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Blackburn was given poor communications by our staff back when this all happened, but we were able to remedy it," Rundel said.

Blackburn said he is relieved to have their company's name cleared, thankful this case can be put to rest.

Here is the Durant police report on the water use issue