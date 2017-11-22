Watch for danger on the road this Thanksgiving

Motorists are warned to keep their distance from vehicles that are driving erratically. (KTEN)

Adults at the dinner table can sometimes have a little too much to drink on Thanksgiving, making the holiday one of the deadliest times of the year for alcohol-related deaths.

Everyone knows New Year's Eve is a dangerous time to be out driving, but Texoma law enforcement officials all say Thanksgiving can be just as bad... if not worse.

"My concern is: When people plan for New Year's, they generally plan a designated driver because they know they're going to be drinking," Marshall County Sheriff Danny Cryer said. "With the Thanksgiving holiday, I don't think a lot of people really plan to be drinking a whole lot."

Studies show one in three deaths on Thanksgiving involved a drunk driver last year. What is supposed to be a joyous holiday with family can quickly turn deadly when alcohol is involved.

"If you've had two drinks, don't drive," Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant advised. "Tell your in-laws -- as bad as you hate to say it -- 'I'm spending the night.'"

Officials say the most important thing this holiday season is to consider who you're sharing the road with.

"There are faces that law enforcement officers never forget -- the faces of kids, especially that are in a motor vehicle accident," Madill police spokesman Donny Raley said.

With congested roadways filled with families and children, it's better to be safe than sorry. And if you see a drunk driver, the experts advise to put extra distance between that car and yours. Never pass an impaired driver, and as always, call 911.

Law enforcement also warns of the danger of driving tired after eating all that turkey. They say sleepy driving can be as dangerous as drunk driving.