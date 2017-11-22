Texas Rep. Joe Barton apologizes for nude photo

DALLAS (AP) -- Texas Congressman Joe Barton is apologizing after a nude photo of him circulated on social media.

Barton released a statement Wednesday to the Texas Tribune acknowledging that while separated from his second wife, prior to their divorce, he had sexual relationships "with other mature adult women."

The 68-year-old Republican from Ennis says each relationship was consensual and has since ended. He says, "I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down."

Barton announced his re-election bid this month. The photo appeared on an anonymous Twitter account.

His spokeswoman told The Dallas Morning News that Barton has no plans to step down.

Barton joined the U.S. House in 1985. He's the longest-serving member of Congress from Texas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.