Sherman police boost security for holiday shoppers

Police patrols will be stepped up at Sherman Town Center during the holiday shopping season. (KTEN)

Sherman police caution against leaving purses or other valuables in plain sight when you park your car outside a store. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- With the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season looming after Thanksgiving, Sherman police plan to increase patrols around retail centers.

"It's just an easy time for criminals to take advantage of the area that's around them," police spokesman Lt. John Kennemer said.

Police said what they see the most are thieves stealing from cars. They also say it's not uncommon for people to leave their cars unlocked or with the keys inside.

Shoppers are more susceptible to theft if they leave purchased items and purses in plain sight. Walmart shopper Jennifer Simental agrees that criminals "just go into cars and try to steal stuff, and they're like, 'I don't have it, but I need it,' so they just go into the car and get the stuff."

In response, police will implement their annual program to keep shoppers safe while visiting the sprawling Sherman Town Center over the holiday season. It's a program that's been in place for more than a decade.

Besides having police presence, there are many things shoppers can do to be safer. First: You should never shop alone.

"I wouldn't carry a big purse of big item with you," suggested security guard Charles White. "Put your money, credit cards, ID in your wallet or in your pocket. That way, if someone tried to steal your purse, then all they will get is maybe a hairbrush and some makeup."

Have fun these holidays, but remember to stay alert, be aware of your surroundings, and stay safe.