Lady Leopards stuff stockings for cancer patients

COLBERT, Okla. -- Some Texoma high school basketball players are teaming up for a very special cause.

The Colbert Lady Leopards are hoping a special Christmas stocking can help put a smile on the face of local cancer patients.

"We're filling the stockings for the chemo patients," said player Taylor Pierce.

"We got the idea from someone in Fort Worth that does the same thing," added team captain Kiana Love. "We just thought that we could bring that here."

The stockings will bring holiday cheer to patients at both Texas Oncology locations just across the Red River in Grayson County.

"It makes me feel really good to help give back to the community and give to those on Christmas that need it, and just put a smile on everyone's face," Pierce said.

And Love said the project should have ancillary benefits.

"We as a team felt like we could give back to others, and it'd help us come together as a team," she said.

And boy, do they have big goals. Love said she expects her team to stuff as many as 400 stockings.

The Lady Leopards can't do it without your help, though. They are looking for donations of items like:

stockings

coloring books

crackers

lip balm

... or anything else that would make these patients feel good about themselves.

Donations are being accepted through November 30 at these locations in Colbert: