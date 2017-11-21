Oklahoma to scan for uninsured motorists

ARDMORE, Okla. -- With one in four Oklahoma motorists driving without car insurance, the state is getting ready for a high tech crackdown.

By next spring, lawmakers expect to have up to 40 license plate scanners installed that can generate as many as 20,000 citations every month.

Every time one of the automated scanners identifies a license plate associated with an uninsured vehicle, a $184 ticket will be sent to the registered address.

The District Attorneys Council is overseeing the program instead of law enforcement, because they say they prosecute a countless number of uninsured drivers every day.

"Oklahoma has such a problem with uninsured motorists," said Kevin Buchanan, the district attorney for Nowata and Washington counties. "That's the highest in the country."

Insured drivers like Cindy Forman favor the crackdown.

"I've been hit by uninsured drivers twice," she said. "It makes me very angry that I pay my part and they don't pay theirs."

But other Oklahomans aren't on board with footing the bill to track down the scofflaws.

"I don't think that we should be punished and paying for it," one woman told KTEN. "If I am paying for something, I would rather pay for schools and stores."

Others argue the fines will be targeted toward low income and minority groups.

But the District Attorneys Council has already signed a contract for the technology with Massachusetts-based Gatso USA.

"Any effort that makes government more efficient and more able to provide the needs of the population and the citizens at large is a good thing to have," Gatso president and CEO Andrew Noble said.

Violators who fail to pay the ticket will be charged with uninsured driving, which is a misdemeanor carrying an even bigger penalty.

Initially, about 40 scanners will be deployed in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. Eventually, authorities said all 77 counties in Oklahoma will be monitored.