Jobless rate under 3 percent in Sherman-Denison

Despite record low unemployment, businesses in Sherman and Denison still have jobs to fill. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- On Monday morning, President Trump tweeted that the U.S. unemployment rate will drop below 4 percent.

"Analysts predict economic boom for 2018!" the president added.

The jobless rate is already 2.9 percent in Sherman and Denison, a record low for Texoma.

"When people have jobs, they can afford to go out and spend money in the local economy," said William Myers, vice president at the Denison Development Alliance. "They buy houses, they buy cars, they buy home goods. That pushes the local economy and helps our small businesses."

Myers notes that businesses like Ruiz Foods and Texoma Medical Center are a big part of why the unemployment rate keeps dropping.

"All of our major employers, I know in Sherman and Denison, are constantly in a hiring position," he said, adding that both businesses have added hundreds of jobs over the past couple of years.

"It's just an engine... a fuel for the local economy. And we're just blessed to have them," Myers said.

The national unemployment average is 4.1 percent, Oklahoma's is 4.4 and Texas stands at 3.9 percent.

But the Sherman-Denison figure of 2.9 percent is the region's lowest jobless rate in modern history.

"We get spoiled with such great numbers at 2.9 percent, but the fact remains that we need more people moving into the market and people entering the work force to fill these positions," Myers said.

He adds that the Denison Development Alliance is doing its part to bring more jobs to the area.

"Having 2.9 percent unemployment is terrific, and we will enjoy it, and hopefully the economy keeps booming and we can add homes, jobs, and employers and grow the economy across the board," Myers said.