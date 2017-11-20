Sherman offers support for apartment fire victims

Mattresses, toys and clothing are being donated to victims of Friday's fire at the Post Oak Crossing apartments in Sherman. (KTEN)

Donations are pouring in for victims of Friday's fire at the Post Oak Crossing apartments in Sherman. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Fire destroyed eight units at the Post Oak Crossing apartments in Sherman on Friday.

It took firefighters more than three hours to extinguish the flames.

"They worked real hard, all night long," said Weldon Cox, a resident who watched the building burn.

By the time it was over, 17 people had lost their homes. Property manager Sharon Griffitt is just thankful it wasn't worse.

"It was just confusing," she said. "It was a lot going on, and luckily everybody got out alive... so that's great."

By Saturday, donations to support the fire victims had started rolling in.

"It's been amazing... thank y'all!" Griffitt said.

But for the residents who are burned out, the recovery process is long from over.

"What's next right now is getting them homed again," Griffitt said. "We are working with Northridge [Villas] to make that happen. We have been able to home ... four of our residents currently."

What do the fire victims need in addition to a roof over their heads? They have no furniture, no clothing, and none of the basic necessities of life. Griffitt is hoping Sherman can continue to get behind these people.

"We want to work with the community and we want the community to work with us," she said. "Let's get these residents normal by Thanksgiving... or at least by Christmas."

You can donate to the fire victims at the American Red Cross Office, 2527 FM 691, Denison, TX 75020 or at The Salvation Army, 5700 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090. You can also keep up to date with what fire victims need on the Post Oak Crossing Facebook page.



