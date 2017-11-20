Drones 101: What you need to know

Drones have been an increasingly popular holiday gift in recent years, but the rules about flying them can differ depending on where you live.

Drones started out as large unmanned aircraft, but over the years the devices have gotten smaller and smaller to the point where you might not even know one is above you.

They’re also becoming more affordable, with hundreds of thousands being given as gifts.

Though drones are seen as a toy or hobby to many, that doesn’t mean they are flying under the radar. The Federal Aviation Administration rules the skies, and has some strong guidelines for drones that weigh more than half a pound.

"You have to fly them in line-of-sight; you can’t just put them up and fly them by the camera or whatever," explained Ada public safety director Jeff Crosby. "You have to keep your altitude under 400 feet.”

While these universal guidelines are in place, many cities and states are keeping up with this technology by adding their own regulations.

"We’re kind of waiting for the guidelines and policies and or statutes to come down through the state about what is allowed and what is not," said Ardmore Assistant City Manager Kevin Boatright. "There is a lot kind of up in the air right now."

While some people are worried about the negative aspects of flying a drone, others say the diminutive aircraft can be great assets if used responsibly.

"If we have to do search and rescue; if we have to survey a situation for the police for an active shooter; can we instead get up high and maybe help identify where something’s wrong?” suggested Ardmore's information technology director Robert Newell.

The City of Ada agrees, and they a drone on their wish list.

"We have parties that we know that we work with that have drones, so the availability of the drones is there if we need it," Crosby said. "We’re looking at features and things as far as what we want to purchase, but I would say we’ll be buying a drone in the near future."

If you’re planning on getting a drone yourself, always be aware of your surroundings and make sure you know how your city views them.

"What is okay in Ardmore may not be okay in Denton or Sherman or Durant, so you’re going to have to know what the rules are,” Newell said.