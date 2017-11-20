Ardmore police ID car fire victims; neighbors afraid

Karlie Clearman was found dead in a burning vehicle in an Ardmore driveway on November 11. (Courtesy)

Two bodies were found inside this charred car in an Ardmore driveway. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Nine days after two people were found dead in a burning car, Ardmore police have released the identities of the victims.

They are 23-year-old Karlie Clearman of Ardmore and Justin Sullivan, 28, of Midwest City.

The two were inside a car that was fully engulfed in flames when police and fire personnel arrived at an address in the 700 block of Anderson Street SE on November 11.

Police on Monday said the deaths of Clearman and Sullivan were ruled a homicide and that the case remains under investigation.

But with no suspect named, neighbors say they are scared in their own homes.

"I feel sad because I am afraid they are going to kill other people," one said.

Garrett is 11 years old and lives just two blocks away, He says he's now afraid to go outside.

"I was never scared until this happened," he said.

Another neighbor was unwilling to go on camera for fear of backlash.

"Somebody knows something," the neighbor said. "Ardmore might be a big town to some people. but there is somebody that knows everybody around here."

Funeral services for Karlie Clearman were set for 2 p.m. Friday at Griffin Hillcrest Funeral Home in Ardmore.